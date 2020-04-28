A lack of demand is the reason Queenstown Airport has remained closed, the Government has said in response to a petition to restart flights.

Queenstown Airport Corporation chief executive Colin Keel said the company was ready for domestic scheduled flights to return and "supported efforts to achieve this goal".

He said measures were in place to ensure all Covid-19 health and safety protocols were observed, including physical distancing and sanitising.

"These will continue with a focus on high-touch and high-traffic areas and bathrooms."

He added the airport was working through a plan to stabilise the business for the "next 12 months and beyond into the recovery phase".

The airport would not confirm any potential job losses.

More than 1600 people had signed a petition launched by Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker yesterday.

Walker said that before Covid-19, Queenstown was the country's fourth-busiest airport and yet it remained closed when seven others in the country had reopened.

"Queenstown is now one of the most isolated towns in New Zealand, with one of the greatest distances to an operational airport.

"It is a 5.5-hour drive to Christchurch Airport and a 3.5-hour drive to Dunedin Airport."

He said with the airport used heavily by people in Southland and Central Otago districts, people in Queenstown and the surrounding areas needed flights to conduct business, reach medical appointments and visit family.

He said it would mean "fewer jobs lost" and "more bread and butter on the table".

But the Government said the decision to keep the airport closed came from a demand and safety perspective.

Department of Transport manager of economic regulation Tom Forster said under alert levels 3 and 4 there were limitations on who could access domestic air services, in order to stop the spread of Covid-19.

He said demand for domestic travel was "extremely limited" and Air New Zealand, as the only major carrier to offer services, had so far operated "a demand-driven schedule".

"Flights to particular destinations, such as Queenstown, will be restored once sufficient demand is established."