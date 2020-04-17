Pak'nSave's iconic Stickman, who features in all of the supermarket's advertising, has made his debut on Instagram.

The funny character is known to pull "dad jokes" during television and radios ads - so, of course, he would take that persona on Instagram.

In Stickman's first post on Instagram, he shared a peculiar image of a circle.

"Day 1 on Instagram and Day 23 in Lockdown," the caption reads.

"My bubble is still looking fresh. Just jokes, that's my head. #gotyou"

Speaking about Stickman's debut on Instagram, Pak'nSave's head of marketing and CX, Kam Kazalbash, said it's a good way for people to both stay connected with the supermarket brand and to keep people calm during uncertain times as the country remains in lockdown.

"Most 25- to 49-year-olds are reporting the highest levels of 'feeling scared' at present, with 18-34s having to adapt their lifestyles the most in the current climate," she said.

"These groups are looking for an escape and new ways to stay positive.

"Staying digitally connected with Pak'nSave on Instagram will hopefully help alleviate some of the uncertainty they're feeling now."

Pakn'Save stores have also rolled out nationwide "quaran-tunes" on in-store radios so customers can enjoy physical-distancing-related music, hosted by the one and only DJ Stickman.

Here are some examples of how Stickman has introduced customers during their shopping.

• Here's something I don't want to be. Yes, you guessed it, it's Stuck in the Middle with You by Stealers Wheel. Keep two metres apart everyone and enjoy the song.

• If someone said this next song title to you outside of lockdown, it would really Sting. Haha. You'll get the joke in a minute. This is Don't Stand So Close to Me by The Police.

• MC Hammer was ahead of his time. He's been telling people to keep their distance since the 80s.

In its brand TVC, Stickman is on a mission to remind customers to shop normal and stay safe, in his usual snarky tone and humour.

Kazalbash hopes the familiarity of Stickman, who will continue to update customers on Covid-19 related information, reminds consumers that, one day, things will go back to normal.

"But most importantly it gives people hope that this too shall pass," she said.

The supermarket even has a new logo, swapping out its usual tagline of "Our Policy: New Zealand's Lowest Grocery Prices" to "Our Policy: Keep it Distance-y New Zealand."

"It's obviously not business as usual for Pak'nSave, or any brand," David (DT) Thomason, Chief Strategy Officer of FCB New Zealand, said.

"It's an uncertain and scary time for everyone, and it's critical for brands who are leading us through the uncertainty to do it responsibly and authentically.

"That doesn't mean it can't be done with a smile, and in Pak'nSave's case, it'd be wrong not to."