Consumer NZ receives 50 complaints about Noel Leeming amid charges

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Noel Leeming is facing criminal charges after the Commerce Commission filed against the business over alleged misleading of consumers. Photo / Supplied

Consumer NZ says it has received 50 complaints about Noel Leeming in the last seven months, a figure the group said was “significant” from its member base within that timeframe.

The disclosure comes as the retailer, which is owned by The Warehouse Group, faces criminal charges from the Commerce Commission,

