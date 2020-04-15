Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to take a $45,000 pay cut over the next six months as leading public sector bosses will have their salaries reduced by 20 per cent.

Ardern said the six month, 20 per cent pay cuts would apply to all Government ministers and to 34 Government department chief executives.

This included Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of Health, who earned $528,000 in the year to June 2019, and so could be in line for an about $52,800 pay cut right at the time he's never been busier.

The 34 Government department heads were paid an average $478,000 in the last financial year and so would be in line for an average $47,800 reduction, resulting in about $1.6 million in savings.

Ardern said it was about showing leadership and reflecting what was also happening in the private sector.

"If there was ever a time to close the gap between different positions, it's now."

"This is where we can take action, which is why we have."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says all Government Ministers and leading public sector bosses would take pay cuts. Photo / Getty

Ardern's annual salary is set at $459,739, meaning a 20 per cent reduction over six months would see her sacrifice $45,573 to earn $414,166.

Deputy PM Winston Peters' $326,697 salary would now be cut by $31,670 to $295,027.

The Government's senior politicians, the Cabinet ministers, get $288,900 each year and now faced a $28,890 pay cut to $260,010.

However, Opposition leader Simon Bridges has also stated he will take the pay cut, seeing his $288,900 salary would drop $28,890 to $260,010.

The base salary for any Member of Parliament sits at 160,024. Should they also take a 20 per cent salary cut over six months, it would drop their salary by $32,004 to $128,020.

However, the salaries of MPs from opposition parties were overseen by the Remuneration Authority rather than the Prime Minister.

The State Services Commission said 34 Government chief executives would be affected by the pay cut, including Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of Health, who has been widely praised for his calm and professional handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In the SSC's 2019 Pay Report, Dr Bloomfield received $528,000 in the year to June 2019. A six month, 20 per cent cut on that salary would see him sacrifice $52,800.

It is understood all 34 Government heads volunteered to take the pay cut.

In the year ending June 2019, the Government department bosses were paid an average $478,000. Based on the average wage, the six month pay cut would equate to a $47,800 salary reduction each.

Totalled across the 34 department heads, it would equal $1.625 million.

Solicitor General Una Jagose QC and SSC chief executive Peter Hughes were paid by the Remuneration Authority and so not covered by the Prime Minister's announcement.