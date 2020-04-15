A free advice service for small businesses struggling under the lockdown has helped hundreds since it began on March 25.

Manaaki has had more than 11,000 visitors to its site , and is facilitating hundreds of conversations at no cost between business owners and more than 100 experts across 19 categories.

Those who leave a question on Manaaki's forum's can get it answered by the likes of Charlie's founder Stefan Lepionka, retail entrepreneur Annah Stretton or beverage entrepreneur and Chia Sisters founder Chloe Van Dyke.

"In times like these, hope is important," says Manaaki co-founder Andy Hamilton. "And across the community we are seeing an incredible support base of advisors, experts and small business owners coming together to help each other get through and even thrive."

He tells the Herald there are clear headline themes, which he summarises as "sort your cost base out, protect your people, and don't give up on hope".

Hamilton says more than 150 small businesses have used Manaaki even before a promotional "Love letter to small business" campaign kicked off today, with clips variously featuring Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash, Stan Walker, Joseph Parker, UFC World Champion Israel Adesanya, New Zealanders of the Year Jennifer Ward-Lealand CNZM and Dr Lance O'Sullivan and various first-responders - all voicing their appreciation for small businesses.

If you've already had your fill of inspirational chin-up messages, Manaaki also has lots of real-world, practical advice for small businesses via its question-and-answer forums.

Some businesses have taken advantage of the ability to submit anonymous questions, but a number have been happy to put their names to questions.

Those include Bill Wallace of Wallace Cotton, who posted: "We are negotiating with 10 landlords for rent due on our retail premises, what deals are other businesses striking with regard to a reduction in rent at this time?"

Wallace got a number of replies, including from Annah Stretton, who detailed her own front-foot bid to negotiate a three-month rent holiday, which included halting automatic payments - plus the bonus tip to talk to providers of eftpos, phone and broadband services.

"Everything is negotiable in this environment," Stretton said.

And Natalie Pasco posted a question about her photography business. Should she still be marketing her services to shoot the likes of weddings, given the lockdown.

Method MD Sam Ramlu was one of those who responded, with advice including the idea to offer a 20 per cent discount for those who booked Pasco now for post-lockdown events.

Manaaki was created by New Zealand innovation company Indigo, co-founded by Monty Betham and Pat MacFie, with partners Dillon Boucher MNZM, Ardie Savea, Hamilton and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Adviser Peter Cullinane, chairman of NZME and founder of Lewis Road Creamery, says Manaaki recognises the importance of small business

"[They are] the backbone of this country and, collectively, will lead the way through this crisis," he says.

A number of free-advice business networks have sprung up during the lockdown.

Others include Voluntarily , started by Vend founder Vaughan Fergusson and Zoe Timbrell, co-founder of the Pam Fergusson Charitable Trust.

