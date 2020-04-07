By now you'll be used to a seemingly endless flurry of work-from-home tips, and remote-working wellness advice.

It's all useful and well-meant, but half0way through the lockdown, you might just be getting the teeniest bit over it.

If so, Auckland man Ben Gracewood has the tonic.

The Westie, who works as chief engineering officer at point-of-sale software company Vend, has put together a Wellness Wednesday parody video - complete with a soaring soundtrack.

Take it away, Ben:

I've been invited to do a Wellness Wednesday session @vendhq to help people look after themselves in these trying times. Here's a quick intro video I put together to get people hyped up (turn the sound on). pic.twitter.com/N0lew5VP6l — nzben (@nzben) April 6, 2020

Gracewood is also into Day 14 of his "Lockdown bombs" series, in which he makes daily efforts at "The Staple", "The Gorilla Bomb" and other variants on the popular NZ pastime of displacing as much water as possible when diving into a pool.

It's all in the aid of raising money for the Women's Refuge.

Support his efforts here.

If you donate $50 or more, then Gracewood will perform the dive of your request.

Anything goes as long as it doesn't involved nudity, the software boss says - noting that his pool is unheated.

