Air New Zealand is planning to make nearly 1500 cabin crew redundant.

An email sent to staff today confirms up to 1460 cabin crew members face losing their jobs.

"We know time is not on our side as we burn through just under $14 million a month in crew salary costs," Newshub reported the email said.

Earlier this week the national carrier indicated that 387 pilots could lose their jobs.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus Covid 19: Kiwis stuck in Germany refused access to Air NZ chartered flights

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Air NZ to lay off 387 pilots

• Coronavirus: Air New Zealand cancels routes, introduces new refund policy

• Air NZ flight carrying thousands of masks lands in Auckland

Airlines worldwide have been hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In New Zealand the Government has loaned the airline $900m to continue operating.

New Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran has said the airline's immediate future lies in a domestic service.

New Zealand Air Line Pilots' Association (NZALPA) president Andrew Ridling said earlier this week that the union would fight for every pilot's job.

"We have been very clear with Greg Foran and the Air New Zealand executive team from the beginning of this process: If we cannot save every job, NZALPA would fight to ensure there is a clear and transparent path back to Air New Zealand for all pilots who chose to return."

Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran. Photo / Michael Craig

Air NZ has already indicated that it will need to reduce its 12,500 strong workforce by up to 30 per cent

In an email sent to staff and Airpoints members 10 days ago, Foran forecast revenue to plunge from close to $6 billion a year to $500 million.

Advertisement

The only flights remaining were in place to keep supply lines open and transport options for essential services personnel. The airline was in the final stages of finalising its domestic network which could fall from 20 centres to close to half a dozen.

''We are no different to a household. We have outgoings like debt repayments, utilities bills, lease payments [in our case planes not cars] etc … and we need income [or as we call it – revenue] to cover all our bills,'' Foran said.