Auckland International Airport (AIA) has applied for, and been paid out $4.3m, under the wage subsidy scheme as the fallout from the global Covid-19 outbreak sees air traffic plummet.

According to an online tool released by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) yesterday, AIA is the only company listed on the NZX50 to have been paid out under the scheme.

The scheme allows employers to claim $7,029 in payments per worker to cover 12 weeks of employment.

The site said the company had applied to cover 632 employees and received a payment of $4,335,182.

Over the past fortnight Air New Zealand slashed its number of flights by 95 per cent as demand for travel plummets and governments around the world introduce travel bans to try and contain the epidemic. Prior to the outbreak AIA handled in excess of 400 flights a day, but this daily total under lockdown is now just a handful.

In response to the crisis, AIA announced yesterday it was seeking to raise an additional $1.2b to shore up its balance sheet. This follows the suspension of work on constructing its second runway.

MSD said at the launch of its tool that "publishing this information makes sure that payments under the scheme are transparent and that the scheme is accountable to the public."

The lack of other large companies on the register - Air New Zealand and TVNZ last week announced they were applying - suggests the tools results are presently patchy. The Herald is also aware of a number of other cases where companies had received the subsidy but did not show up on the public register.

MSD did not immediately respond to questions.

