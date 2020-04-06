Auckland International Airport has moved to end speculation about its balance sheet, with a bid to raise $1.2 billion to get it through the disruption of Covid-19.

SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.
SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES

With New Zealand under strict lockdown for at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.