Auckland Airport is seeking to raise around $1.2 billion from new and existing shareholders, as it prepares to cope with a prolonged hit from Covid-19.

This morning New Zealand's largest airport told the NZX it was undertaking a $1 billion, fully underwritten, share placement as well as a $200 million share purchase plan "to reinforce its balance sheet and ensure it remains well capitalised during this period of strict border controls and significantly reduced passenger numbers" during Covid-19.

Its shares have been placed in a trading halt of up to two days "to facilitate an orderly market for its securities while it is undertaking the placement component of an equity raising", a notice from the NZX said.

"Auckland Airport has moved swiftly to respond to the abrupt changes in the market and our first priority has been to ensure the ongoing safety and security of our operation," chairman Patrick Strange said.

"The outbreak of Covid-19 has changed travel and trade markets virtually overnight, and like many organisations, our business has been materially impacted. Auckland Airport will have a critical role to play in New Zealand's long-term recovery, and we need to act now to secure our future."

The airport acknowledged its banks had given it significant support in recent weeks "including covenant waivers from its banking group and extensions to all bank facilities due to mature before 31 December 2021"

Auckland Council owns just under 22 per cent of the airport's shares. A spokeswoman for the council could not immediately comment on whether the council would participate in the placement.

