An Auckland Hotel is getting creative to fill its rooms amid the economic fallout from Covid-19.

With the borders shut to non-New Zealand travellers, the tourism and hospitality industry has been singled out as one of the sectors most affected by the global pandemic.

However, Auckland City Hotel has created "Iso Deals" for those needing somewhere to isolate, to encourage people to use their accommodation during the lockdown.

Jireh Hospitality Group Managing Director Ross Chin said they saw there was a need, especially for tourists who are still stuck in New Zealand and waiting for flights.

"The day before the lockdown we had at least three or four European tour groups who saw our pricing and we had over 50 rooms checked in just on that day," he said.

Chin said because people did not know when they could fly out, they had made the packages flexible.

Since Covid-19, the hotel has had to change its day-to-day operations, too.

"We don't do housekeeping any more, we just give them a pre-pack of towels and amenities and we pass it on to the guests and then they can give us the dirty linen in the bag. We try to minimise any contact with all guests," he said.

He said staff were wearing gloves and masks for extra protection.

As New Zealanders were now coming back from overseas, the hotel had also put its hand up to be one of the Government's approved self-isolation facilities in the hopes of filling more rooms.

