A new post-pandemic group has been formed for the multibillion-dollar infrastructure sector to gear up after the coronavirus level 4 alert ends.

Minister of Infrastructure Shane Jones and Minister of Economic Development and Transport Phil Twyford announced the formation of the Infrastructure Industry Reference Group.

That will be headed by Mark Binns, Crown Infrastructure Partners chairman, ex-Fletcher Construction chief and ex-Meridian Energy chief executive and a director of Metlifecare.

The Government has asked the new group to find $10 million-plus infrastructure projects ready to start, to reduce the economic pain from the Covid-19 pandemic, Jones and Twyford announced.



The group will put forward private- and public-sector projects that are shovel-ready or likely to be within six months, the ministers said.

Chris Haines, a director of cost consultant and quantity surveying business Rider Levett Bucknall's Auckland office, backed the announcement of the new group, indicating it could soften the blow dealt to the sector.

"The Government seems to have a sensible plan to seek to build out of the downturn more so than simply bailing the sector out which is good for the industry in the medium term. Significant subsidies and concessions will still be needed in the short term, particularly if the lockdown continues much beyond the initial four weeks," Haines predicted.

Chris Haines backs the new group's formation. Photo / supplied

Mark Binns heads the new group. Photo / Richard Robinson

Smaller projects might be considered if they would have a direct and immediate benefit to the regional economies and communities.



Information about the work of the Infrastructure Industry Reference Group and the project criteria is on the Crown Infrastructure Partners website today.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website