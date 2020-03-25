Air New Zealand has dropped its international flights down to just 11 routes amid tighter travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new international schedule, which will be in place from March 30 to May 31, saw a whopping 95 per cent drop in international flights for the airline.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace took to Twitter to announce the new international schedule.

Advertisement

"After a few false starts, we have published a very skinny short haul @FlyAirNZ international schedule," Wallace said. "AKL/SYD - 3 per week. AKL/MEL/BNE - 2 per week. AKL/Fiji/Raro/Niue 1 rtn flight per week. Samoa and Tonga suspended. Tasman flying ex CHC/WLG suspended.

"On the @FlyAirNZ long haul markets. AKL/Hong Kong 2 per week and AKL/LAX 3 per week. Our domestic schedule will allow connections and is currently up to date but will be reviewed daily. We anticipate on-time performance to be outstanding."

After a few false starts, we have published a very skinny short haul @FlyAirNZ international schedule. AKL/SYD - 3 per week. AKL/MEL/BNE - 2 per week. AKL/Fiji/Raro/Niue 1 rtn flight per week. Samoa and Tonga suspended. Tasman flying ex CHC/WLG suspended. @andykirton — Cam Wallace (@CamWallace_NZ) March 25, 2020

On the @FlyAirNZ long haul markets. AKL/Hong Kong 2 per week and AKL/LAX 3 per week. Our domestic schedule will allow connections and is currently up to date but will be reviewed daily. We anticipate on time performance to be outstanding! 😀@andykirton — Cam Wallace (@CamWallace_NZ) March 25, 2020

Earlier, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said flights to bring New Zealanders who are overseas back home were "almost impossible" as flights were decreasing worldwide.

"Ultimately we are now in a position that unless there are commercial flights operating it is almost impossible to bring people home."

Air New Zealand's services are subject to change due to any further Government travel restrictions.

Air New Zealand's international schedule from March 30 to May 31:

Auckland-Sydney:

Three return services per week

Auckland-Brisbane: Two return services per week

Advertisement

Auckland-Melbourne: Two return services per week

Auckland-Rarotonga: One return service per week

Auckland-Fiji: One return service per week

Auckland-Niue: One return service per week

Sydney-Norfolk: One return service per week

Brisbane-Norfolk: One return service per week

Auckland-Los Angeles: Three return services per week

Auckland-Hong Kong: Two return services per week

Auckland-Shanghai: Return services on alternate days from May 2