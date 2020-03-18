Air New Zealand is folding its London cabin crew base as the airline feels the impact of coronavirus travel restrictions.

The London cabin crew will have their final service on the route via Los Angeles on March 20.

A New Zealand-based crew will operate the March 21 flight and the Auckland to London route will then be suspended until June 30.

The London crew is made up of 130 flight attendants.

Air New Zealand general manager cabin crew Leeanne Langridge says these are unprecedented times for the airline and the past few weeks have presented an unsettling period for many staff.

"The increasing travel restrictions due to Covid-19 are having a significant impact on bookings and flight cancellations.

"While this is a tough decision, it's important we take action now to responsibly manage Air New Zealand through this difficult period to maintain a national airline that is fit for the future.

"Our London-based cabin crew have always gone above and beyond. They consistently provide exemplary service to our customers and we remain incredibly proud of the base. Our priority now is supporting our people and we'll be working closely with them and their union."

Air New Zealand this week announced it was reviewing its cost base in response to Covid-19 and was working with unions on a range of measures to reduce its labour bill by 30 per cent.

The airline placed itself into a trading halt on Monday to allow it time to fully assess the operational and financial impacts of global travel restrictions. The trading halt remains in place.