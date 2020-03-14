Workers in New Zealand's airline sector are braced for unprecedented disruption.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement yesterday that all people arriving in New Zealand will have to self-quarantine for 14 days, except for those from the Pacific, creates enormous uncertainty for workers who rely on people choosing to travel to New Zealand.

"The unprecedented announcement will test aviation workers like never before as the whole industry scales back its operations in response," said Savage, E tū's head of aviation.

"As New Zealand's largest aviation union, we have close to 8000 members all over New Zealand. We have implemented a comprehensive plan to ensure union members and their workplace leaders are supported and can get the information they need.

"We have already been involved in talks and negotiations with multiple employers. That work will escalate in the weeks ahead as employers begin consulting employees about what the shutdowns mean in their sector."

Savage warned that the impact wouldn't only be felt by staff working on international routes.

"The flow-on effects into domestic and regional networks will be huge," he said.

"Thousands of workers and their families will be affected as cabin crew, caterers, aviation security, customs, airport workers, engineers, ground handlers, refuellers, and cargo workers see a massive drop off in work. Workers risk redundancies if these hard measures carry on too long."

Aviation isn't the only industry reeling under the impact of the virus. It was reported last week that hundreds of part-time and casual workers in the tourism industry have already been laid off due to a lack of work.

"As the largest private-sector union in New Zealand, with over 53,000 members, we represent people across many industries that will be affected by this decision, particularly in hospitality and tourism. That's on top of the thousands of members in healthcare, such as workers in aged care and hospitals, who are already grappling with this.

The latest restrictions will further exacerbate the pressure on this industry.

Savage said the Government will need to step in and support the aviation industry during this tough time or risk losing the workers.

"Aviation is a lifeblood industry," he said.

"It must be supported and ready to rebound soon as the restrictions finish. Aviation workers are skilled workers with high security clearance – the industry cannot afford to lose their skills and workers must remain ready to take off again as soon as possible."

Savage also called on New Zealanders to support the local industry and explore the country.

"Flying itself is still safe. New Zealanders should take advantage of the low fares on offer and explore New Zealand."