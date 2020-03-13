COMMENT:

Q: I am in my 60s and have a large sum invested with one of the better-known investment advisory companies.

I have one contact within that company (my adviser), from whom I receive trading notes and the occasional email. I have scant knowledge about investing so I leave it to my adviser, and my portfolio has done well over recent times.

However, I am not 100 per cent happy. My adviser is condescending and I feel stupid when I ask simple questions. I want to withdraw some of my accumulated funds, and my adviser is unhappy with this, even though it is my money!

I want to move to another investment company. My adviser receives considerable fees from me and I don't think they deserve my patronage. I don't even get a Christmas card! Would it just be a formality to change to another fund manager or am I locked in to this one?

A: Reading your letter makes my blood boil.

I'm sometimes in a similar situation when talking on the phone to somebody who knows much more about IT than I do, and they become condescending

