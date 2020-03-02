Hawke's Bay business expands into Taupō as population grows

Respected Hawke's Bay based private homecare service Miranda Smith Homecare is now servicing Taupō.

A new regional team has been established in the area, in direct response to an ever-growing demand for care.

Founder Miranda Smith, who has been at the forefront of the aged care industry for over 20 years, said her team has been fielding calls for well over a year, as Taupō's population continues to age, and more retirees move to the area.

READ MORE:

• Unique Hastings/Waipawa business takes out Supreme trophy at 2019 PAN PAC Hawke's Bay Business Awards

• What's happening in the Hawke's Bay business world?

• Premium - New sector development group Hi-Tech Hawke's Bay set to kick off this year

• Employer held to task again after exploiting workers via sham business

"The number of over 65s living in Taupō is projected to climb from 17 per cent to almost 30 per cent within the next 15 years," Smith said.

"That's huge growth, and while some will choose to live in retirement villages, many of that number will either need, or prefer, specialised care in the home. It's wonderful to be able to expand into Taupō and offer our high level of care and service to families in the area."

Miranda Smith Homecare provides tailored private care – from a few hours a week to round-the-clock aged, dementia and palliative care – in clients' own homes across New Zealand, with offices in Auckland, Tauranga, Havelock North, Wellington and Christchurch.

Advertisement

T&G Global builds strong foundations for future growth

Hawke's Bay based company T&G Global Limited's (T&G) results for the year to December 31, 2019 demonstrate progress on its three-year roadmap for growth, with improvements in its underlying business despite a difficult operating environment.

T&G Global chief executive Gareth Edgecombe said 2019 was a year of continued transition for the company as it creates the foundation for strong growth and improved financial returns.

"With consumers increasingly seeking out healthier foods, the growing global population and the premiumisation of global produce, T&G sits in a position with significant potential," Edgecombe said.

"While a number of factors adversely impacted the overall financial result, the underlying performance of the organisation is showing improvement.

"Our operating profit for the year increased to $16.5 million, compared to $15.6m in 2018. This increase came despite incurring $7.1m in costs relating to the reorganisation of our business, strategic transactional activities and the Holidays Act remediation."

Revenue was maintained at $1.2 billion, the same level as 2018, with profit for the year at $6.6 million, compared to $8.3 million in 2018.

In many of its key export markets, including Asia, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and the Pacific Islands, T&G experienced strong sales and margin growth.

Advertisement

Napier Sailing Club to host business training events

The Napier Sailing Club is set to host to business management training events this month on March 25 – 26.

The first course on Wednesday, March 25 8.30am – 5pm looks at leadership and management training. You will learn skills to build high performing and highly motivated teams; the skills to communicate effectively as a leader, become more self-aware, provide coaching and mentoring, deal with conflict in a constructive and productive manner along with developing ways to solve problems as a team.

The next course is on Thursday, March 26 8:30am – 5pm and looks at dealing with difficult people and situations. This workshop will give participants a six-step process that they can use and modify to resolve conflicts of any size. Participants will also learn crucial conflict resolution skills, including dealing with anger and using the Agreement Frame.

Further information and costs relating to these courses can be found on the Napier Sailing Club Eventfinda page .

A look at the week's business news in Hawke's Bay. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay Business Hub seminars

The Hawke's Bay Business Hub has a few one day courses coming up from April 29 -30 around better use of Facebook for your business and improving supervision skills.

The first on Wednesday, April 29 from 9.30am–11.30am looks at better using Facebook for your business. Join Jodine McIntyre from Social Smarty in covering the basics of marketing your business on the platform, from setting up your page correctly, to what and when to post – and more importantly – how.

The next held on Thursday, April 30 from 9am – 4pm is called Supervision: An Introduction. On this course you'll learn the principles of supervision—to communicate effectively, to instruct a team of people, to motivate your team to continuously improve performance, and to deal with difficult situations confidently and decisively.

Further information and costs relating to these courses can be found on the Hawke's Bay Business Hub website .