Ikea will open three physical and digital customer "meeting points" across New Zealand as the retailer prepares to open its first full-sized store in Auckland.

Last year, Ikea announced it would open its first New Zealand-based store in the Auckland area after gaining franchise rights.

Exact locations and timings have not been confirmed yet.

These include a full-sized Ikea store in the greater Auckland, a planning studio in Wellington and a second smaller-format store in Christchurch.

Jan Gardberg, country retail manager for Ikea New Zealand, said the company was looking forward to giving access to people across the entire nation.

"While planning has been underway, we have also been getting to know more about life at home in New Zealand."

Ikea will also launch its full e-commerce offer during this period.