Pilots remain worried about the state of Auckland Airport's runway which has needed numerous ''quick stick'' repairs in the last 18 months.

They say they are not assured by statements from the company it is safe and extra maintenance measures are in place and say more needs to be done to make alternate airports available in the event of diversions.

A document seen by the Herald details problems on the runway and shows 14 patch-ups were needed since September 2018 with most needing ''quick stick repairs to prevent deterioration.''

The list doesn't have details of what was needed on the last time it was closed at short notice on February 6, which caused disruption to dozens of flights and thousands of passengers.

That prompted an internal review by the airport as an international pilots group warned of heightened risks at the airport.

An airport spokeswoman said ''quick stick'' repairs were done with liquid rubber to prevent faults developing and were carried out within minutes, and there was ''generally'' no impact on flights or the travelling public.

''Faults can occasionally occur in runway pavement for a range of reasons, including impact from aircraft or due to thermal expansion in concrete.''

The airport has said earlier that since the start of 2018, there have been four operational runway closures of more than 15 minutes due to runway maintenance, with an impact on scheduled flights.

The document shows heavy rain led to joint seals lifting twice, depositing foreign object debris on the runway.

Auckland Airport repairs on the runway on February 6. Photo / Supplied.

New Zealand Airline Pilots Association president Andrew Ridling said the airport seemed to be ''still in denial'' about an issue with the runway.

''My personal view is they have taken their eye off the ball. Everyone is prepared to help but if you're not prepared to say there's a problem how can we help.''

Pilots have been warned large chunks of concrete - foreign object debris - have broken off at times.

Whenuapai would be the most logical diversion airport for flights. Earlier this year flights have had to circle or divert to Ohakea or Christchurch which can cost an airline up to $100,000.

An airline lobby group is at odds with the company over what it is spending on the runway, saying not enough has been spent on the ''crumbling asset.''

Airlines for Australia and NZ (A4ANZ) says the airport's own information shows that between 2015 and 2019, $48 million has been spent on pavement replacement and airfield maintenance", but, based on its own disclosures, it has spent just $33m in runway slab replacement capital expenditure over the last five years.

''Where is the additional $15m they claim to have spent?'' said the group's chairman Graeme Samuel.

The airport spokeswoman said: ''Inevitably there will be underspend and overspend from year to year, and we are happy to be judged at the end of the current five-year pricing period in 2022.''

She said the company stood by its figures that $48 million was spent on pavement replacement and airfield maintenance.