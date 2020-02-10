New Air New Zealand boss Greg Foran is asking elite customers what the airline's next big move should be as it aims to deliver a more "uniquely Kiwi" experience.

In an email to Airpoints Gold and Elite members, Foran says no detail is too small.

It asks them three questions.

• "Looking to the future what do you think is the next big thing Air NZ should focus on?"

• "What do you think Air NZ is doing well and should continue to do?"

• "What could we do to improve your experience as a valued customer?"



Foran started work at the beginning of last week and has already canvassed 1200 senior staff for their views, including where the airline could save money.

He talks about new planes on the way, new cabin layout and new Business Premier seats coming soon in a video with the email.

He says he was "incredibly privileged to be leading this iconic company" into its 80th anniversary and beyond.

"Customers like you are at the core of everything we do, and I am pleased to share that we will be stepping up our efforts to deliver an even more uniquely Kiwi experience."

Foran says he wants views on how the airline - which carries more than 17 million passengers a year - can become even more innovative and improve customer service.

"As an Airpoints Elite member you are one of our most important customers. Very few people know us better, fly as often, or would have more informed opinions about our business and our customer experience."

In the video Foran says there had been lounge enhancements but some, especially in Auckland are overcrowded at times.

For planes, work has been under way for more than a year developing new premium cabin seats and interiors for new Dreamliners which enter the fleet from 2022.

The airline is also looking at what has been described as a lie flat-style economy seat although is different to its Skycouch.

The anonymous survey is available for responses until Sunday. The airline doesn't disclose how many members it has in its top Airpoints bands. Across the entire loyalty scheme it has more than three million members.