Controversy over a shopping mall app raises broader questions about tracking, meaningful disclosure and consent when privacy policies run to thousands of words and impatient smartphone users seek instant digital gratification.

Westfield's recently made-over Newmarket

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

25 days

Help on the way?

Stats that could help

'Time to raise your game'