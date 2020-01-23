The country's largest stadium operator has booked another loss - but it's smaller than the previous year and its operator says it is now in a more stable financial position as it continues to push for concerts and other new events.

READ MORE:

• Auckland Council approves $63 million bailout for Eden Park

• Eden Park in dire financial trouble with All Black tests at risk

• The Aussie trying to save Eden Park

• Airbnb teams up with Eden Park to offer glamping on game night

The Eden Park Trust also says it could place an application to hold concerts as soon as the end of this month.

In its annual report, released this morning, the trust says it lost $6.3 million for the year to October 31, 2019 vs the $7.3m it lost in 2018.

Advertisement

Revenue fell to $15.9m from the prior year's $16.5m as income from sports events dropped faster than revenue from functions and new initiatives rose, but there was also a tighter rein on costs, lower depreciation costs and interest costs.

However, the report also flags possible new costs ahead, associated in part with a push by Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner to stage up to six outdoor concerts a year.

It notes a contingent liability, estimated between $3m to $4m for a memorandum of understanding with a supplier of a video replay screen, subject to the trust gaining a certificate of compliance from the council. It says the new video screen could be integrated into a concert-enabling acoustic screen - for which it already has building consent.

"If construction of the acoustic and video screen project goes ahead, there are likely to be additional costs which cannot be quantified at this time," the report says.

Apart from a slight pep-up for the Blues, and a guest game for A-League contenders The Wellington Phoenix, patronage fell. Crowds for Mitre 10 games were particularly sparse. Table / Eden Park Trust

Earlier this year, the trust was under pressure over a $40m loan due to ASB Bank - which it could not repay - along with a $7m credit facility. Additionally, there was a $6.5m Auckland Council loan to the trust.

A testy meeting in March saw the council's Finance and Performance Committee (which comprises all councillors plus two members of the Independent Māori Statutory Board) vote 12 to 10 for a $63m bailout package.

The council agreed to consolidate the outstanding debt into a new, interest-bearing $53.5m loan to the trust.

Over objections from Mayor Phil Goff, councillors also have voted the trust a $9.8m grant, earmarked to pay for basic maintenance and renovations over the next three years.

Advertisement

Goff wanted the extra money extended as a loan, but pro-grant councillors saw All Black tests in the city under threat, and did not want the stadium burdened with more debt.

Under a "Going Concern" section of the report, the trust says while it "does not currently generate sufficient operating surpluses to cover its ongoing depreciation charges", the "material uncertainty" over its debt no longer applies due to its new arrangement with the council.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner sees up to six concerts a year, plus non-traditional events like gender-reveals and "Staydium Glamping" as key to the venue paying its own way. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner was not immediately available for an interview today, but earlier told the Herald he wanted the stadium to pay its own way, in part by staging up to six concerts a year, and moving into less traditional activities such as rooftop walks, art exhibitions and the recently-launched "Staydium Glamping".

The annual report confirms concerts are still on the agenda.

The trust is considering making a resource consent application for permission to host concerts, thereby enabling its discretionary right to do so, as established under the Auckland Unitary Plan, it says. (Plans for concerts at the stadium have drawn a mixed response from locals, though a Herald investigation last year found many were coming on side. Concert kingpin Brent Eccles - the local rep for Australasia's largest concert promoter, Frontier Touring - saw potential for seated concerts but added his ultimate support, or not, would hinge on resource consent details such as where freight could be stored and trucks parked.)

The report says the Eden Park Trust could place an application to host concerts by the end of this month.

One of the two "Staydium Glamping" domes installed in July, which cost from $517 per night. Photo / Supplied

However, it also cautions this will be the start of an extended process that will involve "a period of public consultation before the application can be heard. That hearing may be before a panel of Independent Commissioners on behalf of Auckland Council, or it may be referred directly to the Environment Court."

The aforementioned video and acoustic screen project would also have to be consented and completed.

But beyond concert ambitions and a raft of left-field initiatives, the report also reveals the self-styled national stadium went backwards in the core area of sports events.

It hosted 20 major matches in 2019 vs 23 in 2018, with total crowd numbers falling from 322,200 to 269,400, continuing a downward trend.

Local Genevive O'Halloran told the Herald she supported both concerts and day/night cricket tests at Eden Park. A local Facebook group has been strongly in favour. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Chris Darby, who chairs Auckland Council's planning committee, earlier told the Herald he was not convinced that holding up to six concerts a year would be enough for Eden Park to achieve financial autonomy.

Darby was looking for more information before taking a formal position on concerts but did say he thought the biggest issue for Eden Park was the need to reverse the decline in attendance at existing fixtures - particularly cricket and rugby matches.

Sautner said earlier that liberalising conditions around matches - for example, by allowing for day/night sessions in cricket tests - would be one measure that could help boost attendance.

He also wanted more free-to-air sport on TV to help re-engage younger fans.