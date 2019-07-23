One of Eden Park boss Nick Sautner's more left-field ideas - "Staydium Glamping" is about to go live.

Punters can stay in one of two "domes" in the iconic stadium, either on a match day or non-match day.

Eden Park has teamed with Airbnb for the initiative, with bookings now being taken for August 18 onwards.

Pricing for two adults to spend one night in a dome starts at $517 ($450 plus a service fee of $67).

Advertisement

If you want to book one for the night of November 10 - when the Black Caps and England will clash in a T20, it will cost you $1773.

Glamping overnight during the T20 against India will also set you back $1773.

But the Rugby League triple-header on November 2 sees the overnight price of staying in one of the domes soar to $2871.

Insultingly for provincial rugby, the September 22 Auckland-Wellington clash sees a dome going for the $517 starting price.

The custom-designed domes are located in a sheltered pocket in the stadium's north-eastern corner.

You get a TV, a comfy bed and a bathroom - but no kitchen.

It wasn't immediately clear if you could bring your own food and grog, or if security or other Eden Park staff would be there all night - least you be tempted to monkey around on the middle of the pitch. The Herald is seeking those details.

Photo / Supplied

And if you plan to over-imbibe, you might have a rude awakening the following morning.

"Please note that we are an operating stadium so there will be some noise as the stadium packs down on game days. We like to think this is all part of the GAME-DAY EXPERIENCE!," the promotional material warns.

Photo / Supplied

Beyond "mesmerising floor-to-ceiling views of the hallowed turf", guests will enjoy a modern glamping experience that includes plush furnishings, high-tech appliances and an ensuite bathroom – all from behind a white picket fence.

Photo / Supplied

As part each booking, guests will receive a welcome basket and an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the 116-year-old stadium.

Photo / Supplied

Sautner says the accommodation set-up is the first of its kind across stadia globally.

Though a bit zany, it's part of the Aussie's serious effort to diversify revenue.

Just you, your sweetheart and 50,000 fans. Photo / Supplied.

He sees potential for licensing the concept to other stadiums as part of his push for new income.