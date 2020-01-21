Dairy prices rose by 1.7 per cent at this morning's Global Dairy Trade auction, building on the stronger prices gained at the first sale for 2020.

At the last auction on January 8, prices rose by 2.8 per cent.

Whole milk powder prices - which have the greatest bearing on Fonterra's farmgate milk price - rose by 2.4 per cent to US$3233 a tonne at today's sale.

Among the other reference products, skim milk powder (SKM) prices gained 0.7 per cent to US$3036 a tonne.

Butter prices firmed by 5.5 per cent to US$4250/tonne.

Against the trend, anhydrous milk fat prices fell by 2.6 per cent to US$4821 a tonne.

Fonterra's farmgate milk price forecast for the current season is for $7.00 to $7.60/kg, with a mid point of $7.30/kg - comfortably ahead of DairyNZ's estimate of break even of $5.95/kg.

For Fonterra, milk prices are its greatest input cost, so an even higher price would create an extra headwind for the company as it seeks a return it to profitability after last year's record loss.

Fonterra's milk price hit a record high of $8.40/kg in 2013/14, before slumping to $4.40/kg in 2014/15, and to $3.90/kg in 2015/16.

Unlike previous peaks in the commodities cycle, the New Zealand dollar has remained relatively low at around US66c, giving exporters an extra boost.

At last December's update, Fonterra said that a $7.30/kg milk price - if it comes to pass - would be the fourth highest milk price in its near two-decade history, representing a $11.2 billion cash injection for the economy.