Dreaming of a wintry Christmas in the Big Apple?

Air New Zealand has officially opened bookings for direct flights from Auckland to New York.

The world's first non-stop link between Australasia and New York kicks off on October 29, with fares being available to book 350 days in advance.

Right now, Kiwis keen to see the Statue of Liberty can book between Auckland and New York through to January 4, 2021.

From October 29, Air New Zealand will operate three return services a week between Auckland and Newark Liberty International Airport using the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Flight time is expected to be 15 hours 40 minutes northbound and 17 hours 40 minutes southbound.

Prices vary, with flights costing a minimum of $1301 economy to New York during the busy holiday period, with a return flight adding at least another $1859 after Christmas.

Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said New York was fantastic at any time of the year, but with its iconic festive sights and shopping, the city sparkled at Christmas.

"Ice skating in Central Park, the Rockefeller Christmas tree, window displays on 5th Avenue – New York at Christmas is a bucket-list experience for many and is now just one flight away.



"Our non-stop flight will make it easier than ever for Kiwis and Australians to swap a sunny Christmas for New York's winter wonderland, and likewise, we expect many Americans to take advantage of our new flight to enjoy a relaxed, summer Christmas Downunder."