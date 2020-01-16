New Zealand, US and Australian stocks pushed on to record highs after the US and China signed an agreement to pause the trade war that has weighed on the global economy for nearly two years.

The so called phase one deal signed at the White House midweek offered some relief following the anxiety in global markets and uncertainty for business that marked the lengthy period of economic conflict between the two superpowers.

The deal covers stricter rules on intellectual property in China to a pledge by Beijing to purchase at least US$200 billion in US goods and services over the next two years, as well as a commitment by China not to manipulate its currency.

By late in the trading day, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/50 Index had rallied by 65 points, or half a percentage point, to 11,741 points.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Premium - Markets pin hopes on US-China trade reconciliation

The index has surged by just over 34 per cent since the start of 2019.

In Australia, the ASX200 broke through 7000 points for the first time, led by a boost in tech stocks.

America's Dow Jones, S&P500 and Nasdaq indices all rallied on the trade news.

"It's definitely good news because it's been such a point of tension over the past 12 months," Mark Lister, head of private wealth research at Craigs Investment Partners, said.

"The relationship between the US and China seems to be one of collaboration and trying to get some progress going - that's a big reason why sharemarkets are where they are at," he said.

"It means we can relax a little bit in terms of the trade tensions in the short term and re-focus on some of the other issues such as corporate earnings," he said.

The Financial Times said US President Donald Trump was likely to make the deal a centrepiece of this year's re-election campaign.

Advertisement

But the paper said the limited concessions from Beijing and the damage inflicted to key sectors of the US economy during the course of the trade war, including manufacturing and agriculture, could prove a political liability come November.