Singapore Airlines has been flying to this country for more than 40 years. Its general manager New Zealand, Kenny Teo, explains what's coming up in the year ahead

.

How would you describe 2019 for your business?

"Non-stop! It's amazing how quickly the year has gone. Our relationship with Air New Zealand has continued to go from strength to strength and together we've delivered even more travel options to and from New Zealand, through increased capacity and additional services.

"We've launched the Airbus A350-900 to Christchurch and Wellington, confirmed Auckland will become the latest destination for our all new A380 cabin products and in just a few weeks our Wellington operations will increase from four times weekly to five. Globally we've taken delivery of a new aircraft on average every 13 days and while our load factors have been some of the highest in our history, the uncertainties amongst key global trading partners has ensured we haven't gone through the year without challenges."

What do you think 2020 will bring?

"More of the same. We expect the demand for travel to and from New Zealand will continue to increase and while we would like to see some of the global uncertainty dissipate I doubt it will. Locally, it is an exciting year for us with a few big projects in development, but nothing we can reveal just yet!"

Are you worried about the flight shame movement?

"The threat of climate change and our shared responsibility to act sustainably is something that all of us at Singapore Airlines take very seriously. There has been a lot of discussion and debate around the topic of flight shaming and it is important that we as a Group (SIA, SilkAir and Scoot) are dedicated to our long-term responsibility to protect the environment while providing air transportation services of the highest quality, because it is not only something that our stakeholders expect, it is ultimately the right thing to do.

"We implement a number of sustainable practices and programmes across our operations in a responsible manner to manage issues such as carbon emissions, waste, noise and the consumption of energy and resources, while also exploring new sustainable practices in all areas of our operations."

What should be uninvented in 2020?

"This is tough one… a lot of the technology that we use today not only makes our lives easier, but also assists in connecting us to friends, colleagues and family members around the world. But I think if I had to pick one thing, it would be meetings! I've found myself in too many meetings in 2019 so I may need to put a cap on how many is acceptable every week in 2020."

Inside the remodelled Singapore Airlines A380 heading to Auckland next year. Video / Supplied

What do you want to fix in 2020?

"From a business point of view it would be the global uncertainty that continues to impact the cargo business globally. However, I think I'd actually choose something not associated with work at all. I'd like 2020 to be filled with more good news stories and enjoyable moments, and less of the sadness and tragedy that we've seen in 2019."



What was your first job?

"Singapore Airlines was the first company to offer me a job back in 2004, and I have never looked back (or away for that matter of fact!) since."

Crew aboard a Singapore Airlines A350. Photo / Grant Bradley

What was your worst job?

"I can't really say I have had one, since I'm still here working for my first company!"



How do you stop yourself from working during the holiday period?

"I think the simple answer is that I don't. While it would be lovely to turn off completely, in our industry it is very hard to – unless you holiday somewhere that has no reception (which is brilliant but hard to find nowadays). The rule I try to live by during the holidays is that the phones stay away during the day so that we can spend quality time together as a family, then once the kids are in bed and my wife and I have a glass of wine, I will look at the phone for no longer than an hour… just to keep my inbox under control."