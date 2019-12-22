The team behind the upgrade of Napier's iconic Masonic Hotel have been at it again, this time working on a 1970s building in Clive Square.

Neil Barber and Craig Hay purchased expressotel three years ago, and have since been bringing it up to standard.

The hotel has now re-opened following the seismic strengthening work, bring the building up to 100 per cent national building standards.

Five new rooms will be fitted out in January, in time for Napier's busy February period.

Barber and Hay worked with Arthur Budvietas of Structural Concepts Limited, to provide design and concept work, Ian Seddon of Design Group Stapleton Elliot for architectural design, and Gemco Group as the contractors.

A major engineering challenge was the airbridge between two accommodation blocks, now fixed at one end and floating at the other, bringing it up to building standards.

It's goodbye to the mint-green exterior, with the hotel getting a face lift. Photo / Supplied

A additional storey was also added to the airbridge.

A new conference space has been added to the top floor, along with extra accommodation in the form of a one-bedroom apartment and four bedrooms.

The hotel extra space means the hotel can now accommodate 45 guests.

The re-opening of the hotel has co-incided with a boom in the Napier CBD, with several new businesses opening in the past six months, including Central Fire Station Bistro, across the road from the hotel.