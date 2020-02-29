As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics to sport, from business to entertainment and lifestyle, these are the voices and views our audience loved the most. Today it's the top five from money and careers columnist Diana Clement.

Beware of mortgage fish hooks

. This can be the case even for buyers who have previously had no trouble getting a mortage - criteria can change regularly and Clement explains the "fish hooks" to watch out for.

How to be shrewd with your money

In February, Diana Clement echoed the advice of Japanese clutter guru Marie Kondo - does that spending bring you joy? Can you thank your old ways and say goodbye to them? She presented eight helpful ways to be more shrewd and resourceful with your money.



Why travelling is about to get a whole lot cheaper

When spending money overseas, there are a number of ways banks rip us off along the way - from exchange rates to fees. However, in August, Transferwise launched its Mastercard debit card in New Zealand - which offered a much better deal for travellers, those who send money overseas and those who buy online from international websites.

Get right consents to make garage a home

Thousands of garages in Auckland house teens, grandparents, tenants, businesses, games rooms, media rooms, home gyms and more. Converting "wasted space" into a more usable space makes sense - but doing it legally can be tricky. Diana Clement explains the two types of garage conversions homeowners can undertake .

Why you should always take the money with rewards points

Kiwis love collecting Fly Buys, Airpoints rewards, hotpoints, True Rewards and others. But points aren't free money, Diana Clement writes, and once you've earned them, spend them wisely . And making a purchase because the retailer offers FlyBuys or Airpoints can be a bad idea.