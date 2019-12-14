Air New Zealand's next safety video will be about a young girl travelling through the country and emphasising the importance of taking care of the environment.

It will feature locations from Fiordland through to the islands of the Hauraki Gulf and has been teased in a folksy, pun-heavy social media campaign over the past few days.

On Instagram there's a picture of a plane-styled tree-house in an idyllic rural setting and the airline is inviting better puns than its: ''A new member of its fleet, the A-Tree20,'' a reference to its Airbus A320s.

''The video is going to be a charming story of a young Kiwi girl and her new friend. It will have a strong emphasis on the importance of Kiwis and visitors taking care of our own backyard,'' said the airline's general manager of global brand content Jodi Williams.

Advertisement

The content is very much in keeping with the airline's sustainability push amid growing concern about the impact of flying and tourism.

The video will screen on aircraft from next March, taking over from the Air All Blacks, which was won approval from critics - but would have been better had the side gone all the way in the Rugby World Cup.

That one followed a flop - a hip-hop one described as a weird mish-mash - that was quietly retired.

The A-Tree20 video will be the 20th during the past decade and so far they have attracted more than 200 million views online. They are a relatively cheap form of marketing for the airline, particularly overseas, while meeting regulator's requirements to inform passengers about safety on planes.

READ MORE:

• Singapore Airlines to fly its ritziest Airbus superjumbos to Auckland

• American Airlines' big New Zealand move - Auckland to Dallas, Christchurch to LA

• Premium - American Airlines' big NZ push: What's behind it

• Premium - United Airlines tools up with new Dreamliner to Auckland as American Airlines expansion looms

Air New Zealand says its most popular videos were the Hobbit-inspired safety video The Most Epic Safety Video Ever Made and An Unexpected Briefing, which have more than 42 million global views and rising.

Within a day of release, the Air All Blacks video had been viewed 10 million times.

The new video will be directed by Josh Frizzell, an acclaimed film-maker who has won awards for commercials and music videos.

Advertisement

He has directed top-rating dramas including The Brokenwood Mysteries and, more recently, black comedy Fresh Eggs.

Independent Kiwi agency Pitchblack Partners is also involved. The firm promotes itself as not being an advertising agency but rather a creative content company.

The firm worked with Air New Zealand on a campaign showing the All Blacks connecting with fans before taking off for the Rugby World Cup.

Air NZ's Williams is promising the new video, ''as always'', will have a few surprises.