Air New Zealand's Grabaseat has decided to bring the Christmas cheer early by having a one-day sale, with flights going as low as $9.
Most $9 one-way flights are gone, but there are a few left for Auckland to Whangarei, Whangarei to Auckland and Rotorua to Auckland.
However, there are still $49 one-way flights to New Zealand's main destinations including Auckland and Christchurch.
Meanwhile, there are $79 one-way tickets available between Auckland and Invercargill.
Those who want to go further during the holidays can go from Auckland to Rarotonga for $410. Other return trips include Auckland to Los Angeles for $799 and Auckland to Shanghai for $799.
The airfares are only available from 9am this morning until midnight tonight.
One-Way Deals:
$9 Domestic airfares around Aotearoa
$99 Flights to the Pacific Islands
$119 Flights to Australia
$249 Flights to Hawaii
$299 Flights to Bali
Return Deals:
Los Angeles - $799
San Francisco - $799
Houston - $799
Chicago - $799
Vancouver - $799
Singapore - $799
Osaka - $799
Seoul - $799
Shanghai - $799
Taipei - $799