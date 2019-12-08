Air New Zealand's Grabaseat has decided to bring the Christmas cheer early by having a one-day sale, with flights going as low as $9.

Most $9 one-way flights are gone, but there are a few left for Auckland to Whangarei, Whangarei to Auckland and Rotorua to Auckland.

However, there are still $49 one-way flights to New Zealand's main destinations including Auckland and Christchurch.

Meanwhile, there are $79 one-way tickets available between Auckland and Invercargill.

Those who want to go further during the holidays can go from Auckland to Rarotonga for $410. Other return trips include Auckland to Los Angeles for $799 and Auckland to Shanghai for $799.

The airfares are only available from 9am this morning until midnight tonight.

One-Way Deals:

$9 Domestic airfares around Aotearoa

$99 Flights to the Pacific Islands

$119 Flights to Australia

$249 Flights to Hawaii

$299 Flights to Bali

Return Deals:

Los Angeles - $799

San Francisco - $799

Houston - $799

Chicago - $799

Vancouver - $799

Singapore - $799

Osaka - $799

Seoul - $799

Shanghai - $799

Taipei - $799

Click here to purchase the deals.