This week's Black Friday retail sales phenomenon - an import from the United States' Thanksgiving holiday long weekend - is expected to surpass even Boxing Day as the biggest sale day of the year.

The corporate invention has become a 'thing' in the local shopping calendar like never before this year, say a range of close observers of the local retail sector.

"It feels to me that over the last two or three years, (Singles Day and Black Friday) have emerged in the New Zealand market as additional opportunistic sales drivers," says Simon Lendrum, an Auckland-based business consultant and former ad agency boss.

Global brands and retailers, and their global online sales platforms, have effectively exported these 'retail activation events' to the New Zealand market.

But with Black Friday promotions hitting inboxes and newsfeeds from every direction, shoppers can be forgiven for suffering from a bit of choice paralysis - a condition in which too many options leave you doing nothing instead.

So to help overcome this problem, we've filtered out a few of the best options floating around the scene.

For the streaming nut

• 50% off Sky TV subscription for 12-months contract - GrabOne

GrabOne is advertising a Black Friday deal of 50% off the price of a 12-month Sky subscription, and it is understood to be available to existing customers to.

The price? $0 according to GrabOne upon checkout of the deal. Just 1500 vouchers are available. The half-price subscription includes Sky Movies and Sky Sport channels, along with Discovery and BBC Earth channels.

For the caffeine lover

• Nespresso coffee machine - Harvey Norman

Electronics retailer Harvey Norman is selling a Nespresso Essenza Mini Solo capsule machine for $129. It is advertising a bonus $50 coffee credit with the machine.

For the traveller

• Flights to LA, San Francisco, Singapore and Seoul - Helloworld Travel

Travel agents and airlines are lapping up the popularity of Black Friday among consumers this year. Hawaiian airlines is selling flights to Honolulu for $399 each way, while travel agent Hello World is marking the occasion with $999 return flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Singapore and Seoul.

It is also advertising a holiday package to Bali with return flights and seven nights accommodation for $899 per person, the package is said to include daily breakfast.

For the party animal

• Bar gift set - Briscoes

Briscoe Group homewares retailer Briscoes is selling a four-piece stainless steel bar gift set for $20, perfect for the spirit connoisseur or party animal in your family. The retailer says the gift sets original price is valued at $49.99.

For the techie

• Apple and Samsung smartphones for under $600

Electronics are an easy gift for the techie in your life. Noel Leeming is selling a 32GB iPhone7 in black for $544, JB Hifi is selling the same model of phone for the same price.

Smith City is advertising the Samsung Galaxy A10 smartphone for $199 and Photo Warehouse is selling a Canon 800D DSLR Camera for $980.

For the entertainer

• Four burner BBQ - Bunnings Warehouse

Australian hardware chain Bunnings Warehouse is selling a four burner Jumbuck branded BBQ for $398. Furniture chain Danske Mobler is advertising a Heaven / Asama nine piece glass dining room table and chairs for $1215, a saving of 50 per cent, while Warehouse Group-owned Noel Leeming is selling a Magic Bullet To Go blender for $31.

For the music snob

• Sony WH-XB900N EXTRA BASS Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Noel Leeming

Noel Leeming is advertising these masterpieces of sound for its lowest price ever. Coming in at $278, they still aren't cheap but sure are a great way to silence the annoying workmate at the office who just can't help but tell everyone how amazing their weekend was.

For the chore avoider

• Fisher & Paykel Double DishDrawer, Stainless Steel - Farmers

Christmas is synonymous with dishes for anyone hosting a party. Avoid the wrinkly saturated fingers by spending $1669 on a double-door dishwasher from Farmers. It's worth it just for the relaxed feeling you'll have in your feet as they're propped up on a coffee table once your guests leave. If you listen really closely, you might even be able to enjoy the near-silent whisper of the dishwasher doing all the hard work.