An entrepreneur who once packed shelves at his dad's store but then owned supermarkets, has sold the resort-like modernist Mahurangi peninsula home he and his wife originally advertised for $14.7 million.

But what the property and its large 1039sq m home went for remains unknown.

Expansive outdoor entertaining area. Photo / Graham Wall Real Estate
John and Lisa Smith sold their 6.5ha hilltop estate at 10 Jackson Cres on the peninsula facing Kawau Island, with wide sea views across Martins Bay.

Mark Harris, managing director of Sotheby' International Realty, confirmed the sale, saying the result was "very close" to the vendor's asking price.

The property south of Algies Bay is

