An entrepreneur who once packed shelves at his dad's store but then owned supermarkets, has sold the resort-like modernist Mahurangi peninsula home he and his wife originally advertised for $14.7 million.

But what the property and its large 1039sq m home went for remains unknown.

Expansive outdoor entertaining area. Photo / Graham Wall Real Estate

John and Lisa Smith sold their 6.5ha hilltop estate at 10 Jackson Cres on the peninsula facing Kawau Island, with wide sea views across Martins Bay.

Mark Harris, managing director of Sotheby' International Realty, confirmed the sale, saying the result was "very close" to the vendor's asking price.

The property south of Algies Bay is on a promontory surrounded by beaches. It has a helicopter landing pad, indoor pool, wide sea views, an architecturally designed house, landscaped gardens, orchids and reflection pools.

The Herald has reported how John Smith started his career working after school at his dad's Four Square, according to a Foodstuffs North Island report, but he then owned New World Warkworth and Pak'nSaves in Henderson and Taupo.

The home on the Mahurangi Peninsula. Photo / Ted Baghurst

He then went on to become a director of Foodstuffs, which operates Pak'nSave, New World and Four Square and other brands.

In 2017, the Smiths listed the Richard Priest-designed home with Graham Wall Real Estate but Sotheby's sold it.

The house has a formal dining room and wine cellar visible through the reinforced glass window in the upper floor. An office featuring a floor-to-ceiling curved library and a circular home theatre with gold and red velvet curtains are other features.

Indoor pool at the house. Photo / Graham Wall Real Estate

Sitting high on a promontory surrounded by beaches, with views over Martins Bay and over the Gulf to a host of islands, the residence is immersed in private, groomed grounds, featuring an organic orchard and exotic gardens.

Wide views across the sea. Photo / Graham Wall Real Estate

A 20m heated pool with adjoining gym area, four bedrooms, garaging for nine cars and separate larger garaging for boats and a helicopter were developed on the site.