When Air New Zealand first started flying to Seoul in 1994, the market was booming.

South Korea was for a short time was the third biggest market on its network.

But then the Asian Financial Crisis happened.

From 130,000 passengers a year, the route plunged to about 20,000 in the space of a year. Air New Zealand departed the South Korean Capital for the last time in 1997.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But the market has turned, prompting the airline to return and its inaugural flight in its new Korean chapter landed in Seoul late last night after a flight of just under 12

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Putting the hammer down

Head to head

What next?