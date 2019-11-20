The New Zealand Herald's focus on premium, quality journalism is paying dividends, with soaring digital and print readership.

And the Herald's magazines – including Travel, Canvas, Viva, TimeOut and BeWell – are also enjoying strong growth.

The New Zealand Herald's average daily newspaper readership is 465,000, an increase of 12,000 people on the same period last year, according to Nielsen readership results released today.

At the same time, the Herald's overall digital audience numbers are also soaring. In October, the NZ Herald's monthly unique audience reached 1.824 million.

The results follow a huge news year for the NZ Herald, and major events such as the Netball World Cup, Cricket World Cup and Rugby World Cup.

"In times of political uncertainty across the globe and within a fragmented media industry, audiences turn to brands they trust. It has been a massive year for news in New Zealand and the Herald has been at the forefront with its fearless pursuit of big stories, major issues and in-depth investigations," NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said.

The launch of nzherald.co.nz digital subscriptions in late April opened a new business model for NZME to help sustain the future of quality journalism – more than 15,000 new subscribers have signed up, in addition to the tens of thousands of print subscribers who have activated their digital accounts.

"First and foremost, we are doing the right thing by our readers. We steadfastly adhere to the fundamentals of journalism: relentless curiosity, holding truth to power, and giving a voice to the voiceless," Currie said.

Travel magazine is the best-read newspaper magazine in New Zealand, with 379,000 readers – up 40 per cent year on year, according to the Nielsen numbers released today.

The new-look Canvas magazine is read by 374,000 people, up 26 per cent year-on-year.

The Thursday TimeOut magazine also continues to build on its recent success. It is now read by 316,000 people - up 59,000 on last year - while Viva has recorded more growth, up 14,000 on last year.

The Weekend Herald (516,000 readers, up 7000 year on year) and Herald on Sunday (314,000, 60 per cent of Sunday newspaper market) continue to dominate the news agenda at the weekends.

The Herald's weekend papers dominate the news agenda on Saturday and Sunday. Photo / File

NZME CEO Michael Boggs said: "New Zealand Media and Entertainment is also celebrating the 3.2 million New Zealanders that listen to its radio networks, read its newspapers or access its digital and mobile sites each month.

"We take great pride in delivering Kiwis news, information and entertainment where, when and how they want it. Our unrivalled blend of digital content, radio broadcast and newspaper distribution means we can connect with Kiwis regardless of where they call home.

"While we know we reach a mass audience, it's the engagement level that's vital. That, and the confidence our customers have that our audiences are delivered by locals for locals."