The Weekend Herald remains the powerhouse weekend title, with 530,000 readers, while the Herald on Sunday is read by 317,000 readers.

The Weekend Herald remains the powerhouse weekend title, with 530,000 readers, while the Herald on Sunday is read by 317,000 readers.

The NZ Herald's readership is up again – and overall print and digital audience is now at record levels.

The number of people reading the daily newspaper is now at 472,000 - up 19,000 on a year ago, according to Nielsen readership statistics released today.

The weekly brand audience – including the newspaper and nzherald.co.nz – is at 1.72 million, a new high.

"Kiwis are hunting out and poring over our journalism and lifestyle content in growing numbers," said NZ Herald editor Murray Kirkness.

"This is a real tribute to the great journalism being delivered by all of our news teams. The successful launch of the NZ Herald Premium subscription service has lifted the profile of the great journalism on display across all NZME publications."