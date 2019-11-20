Tamarind Taranaki, the troubled Malaysian-owned oil and gas operator which was placed in administration last week owes creditors around $190 million.

The owner of the Tui oil fields 50km offshore of New Plymouth, Tamarind abandoned a drilling campaign in September after the first of three planned wells was unsuccessful.

Tui, for a time the biggest producing oil field in New Zealand, is close to the end of its life, with its former owners effectively paying Tamarind to take it off their hands because decommissioning the field would cost tens of millions of dollars.

