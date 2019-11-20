New Zealand and Australian pork producers are on high alert after African Swine Fever (ASF) drew closer to home with an outbreak reported in Timor-Leste.

Timor-Leste, 650km to the north of Australia, is the 10th Asian country report an outbreak of the disease.

NZ Pork general manager David Baines, who this week attended the Australasian Pig Science Association convention in Adelaide, said the arrival of ASF near Australian borders had heightened concern for pork producers on both sides of the Tasman.

