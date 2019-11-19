Young executives have unique advantages over their older peers, says a manager from one of New Zealand's top technology firms.

Eagle Technology Group business development manager Graeme Henderson says young talent have a better understanding of current and emerging trends, and how the attitudes of younger generations will disrupt business in the future, which can be an invaluable asset for organisations.

Henderson's comments come just weeks ahead of Deloitte's annual top 200 awards, which will name New Zealand's top young executive of 2019.

Genesis Energy's executive general manager of retail markets, James Magill, along with OMV New Zealand's plant manager Amelia Rentzios and Datacom's account director and enterprise portfolio manager James David have been named finalists for the award.

"Young executives can thrive so long as they are invested in," says Henderson.

"Being at the forefront of thinking about how the latest emerging technology could change the way that business is done provides competitive advantage that, when blended with more experienced colleagues, can enable some exciting business outcomes."

Henderson says organisations have recognised that achieving diversity within executive groups is key, but says having diversity alone does not necessarily deliver the outcomes an organisation is demanding.

He says it is important companies invest in younger talent as the business world continues to change and traditional commercial models are challenged.

"Young executives often bring surprisingly refreshing perspectives to the debate," he says.

"We believe [the] key to success for any leadership group considering modernisation is enabling diversity within a leadership group. Young executives, when provided with the correct environment and support can be transformational for any organisation."

In the past five years Eagle Technology has invested heavily in young professional programmes, as well as promoting a number of these people into executive roles. Henderson says this has resulted in strong business growth for the company.

Young Executive of the Year - Sponsored by Eagle Technology

• James Magill, executive general manager, retail markets - Genesis Energy

• Amelia Rentzios, plant manager - OMV New Zealand

• James David, account director & enterprise portfolio manager - Datacom Group