Air New Zealand is understood to be working with an alliance partner to lease another aircraft to alleviate the impact of Dreamliner engine problems as a travel expert warns the airline risks brand damage for leaving thousands of passengers in limbo.

The airline has leased five aircraft from other airlines at different times over the past 18 months to help maintain its schedule and it may take a week to firm a deal to get another.

But executive general manager at Helloworld, Simon Mckearney, says no matter what steps the airline takes, it risks passengers losing patience.

READ MORE:
Premium

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.