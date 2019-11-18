Chorus and the Commerce Commission remain in a stand-off over a financial metric that will play a key role in determining the future price of broadband - but the network provider seems to be slowly nudging the regulator in its desired direction.

A major overhaul of the Telecommunications Act, which will kick in on January 1, 2022 (following the ComCom's successful request for a two-year delay), will

