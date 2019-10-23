The council-owned company responsible for much of the Canterbury leg of the UFB has reported its first profit, two years ahead of forecast.

Enable Services made an $11 million net profit for the year to June, against its $4m loss for 2018.

Its fibre rollout wrapped up in June last year, meaning it has been able to take its foot off the cap-ex pedal.

Investors in Chorus (responsible for the UFB in much of the

