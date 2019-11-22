Trade Me is growing so fast, it has had to rent out a two-bedroom apartment above its Auckland office to accommodate its ever-increasing team.

Though the company is fiercely private following its sale to British private equity firm Apax Partners and subsequent delisting from the NZ Stock Exchange this year, new company chief executive Anders Skoe is confident in the online marketplace and auction site's growth.

Trade Me has grown from a team of 550 about 12 months ago to just shy of 650 staff now, in offices in Auckland, Christchurch and in Wellington, its largest site.

Skoe, who joined

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Anders Skoe