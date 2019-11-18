"I love Elon Musk, but he seems to spend more time on Twitter bagging people than looking after his company's after-sales service," says Stokes Valley software engineer Tim Philips.

It's not hard to understand how Philips' love has been tested.

The two giant Tesla Powerwall 2 batteries beneath his home stopped working at 2.30pm on October 30.

Philips has found it extraordinarily hard to contact Tesla and, as the Herald writes, it's still not clear when his Powerwall 2 system - worth some $26,000 - will be back up and running.

He's spent a combined eight hours on hold and

