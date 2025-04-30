WorkSafe issues maintenance warning for quad bikes after man killed

The bike was bought second-hand and had no crush protection device installed.

A victim impact statement read in court said Payne’s mother has since died of a broken heart.

Nigel Formosa, WorkSafe’s central regional manager, said such a tragedy “should be the lightning rod the agriculture sector needs to up its game on quad bike safety”.

Hemphill was sentenced at the Wellington District Court where reparations of $75,000 were ordered to be paid to the victim’s family.

Uneven tyre pressure on the quad bike Ethen Payne was killed on. Photo / WorkSafe

The maximum penalty in such cases is $300,000, a WorkSafe statement issued today said.

“First and foremost, WorkSafe strongly recommends installing a crush protection device on the back of a quad bike,” Formosa said.

Pre-start checks are important, primarily to check tyre pressure and brake function before setting off.

Regular servicing according to the manufacturer’s recommendation is also a must.

This may include oil changes and filter replacements. A checklist can be handy to document the frequency of servicing, what was looked at, and any fixes undertaken.

The agricultural sector was New Zealand’s deadliest industry last year.

Fourteen workers were killed.

Vehicles were the leading cause of death and injury on New Zealand farms, which is why WorkSafe’s new strategy targets about a quarter of our future inspectorate activity towards agriculture, Formosa said.

Businesses must manage their risks, and WorkSafe’s role is to influence businesses to meet their responsibilities and keep people healthy and safe. When they do not, we will take action.

Around 80,000 quad bikes are used on farms in this country.

WorkSafe says they might not look it, but quad bikes are powerful and complex pieces of machinery. The rider needs to shift and use their body weight to control the bike. This is called ‘active riding’.

“Quad bike riding skills need to be learned through riding experience and training. Riders who are unfamiliar with the particular quad bike or farm terrain, and/or unskilled in the proper active riding techniques, are at increased risk of injury.

“The most common types of accident involve people falling off quads, rolling them, or hitting objects.”

WorkSafe guidelines tell of accepted good practice, the law, and health and safety requirements.

The factsheet gives guidance on picking the right vehicle for the job and a bike pre-operation checklist.