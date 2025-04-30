Advertisement
Political flip-flopping is threatening New Zealand’s ability to build long-term infrastructure – Roger Partridge

By Roger Partridge
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

This Government has lifted the ban on oil and gas exploration put in place by the previous Labour-led Government.

Opinion by Roger Partridge
Roger Partridge is chair and a senior fellow at The New Zealand Initiative.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Resources Minister Shane Jones has floated the idea of Government-backed insurance for oil and gas investors against policy reversals.
  • But advice from Government officials has been that it is not workable.
  • Investors value predictability and stability, especially when it comes to big investments.

Resources Minister Shane Jones recently floated a novel idea: Government-backed insurance for oil and gas investors to protect them against future policy reversals.

Let that sink in.

A New Zealand minister is contemplating taxpayer-funded insurance to compensate companies against ... the decisions

