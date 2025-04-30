- Westpac One digital banking went down for several hours this morning.
- The bank said the outage was due to a “technical issue”.
- Westpac One was unavailable for both browser and app (iOS and Android) users.
Westpac customers have vented their frustration on social media after the bank’s digital services failed this morning, leaving people unable to pay bills or use some services.
Issues were reported about 8.30am. Nearly two hours later, Westpac said the matter was resolved.
“Westpac One has been restored. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience,” it said on its website and social media.
It had previously said Westpac One digital banking was unavailable “due to a technical issue”.