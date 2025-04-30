Advertisement
Westpac online banking suffers glitch, apologises after customers left frustrated

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Westpac customers experienced issues with their online banking this morning. Photo / 123RF

  • Westpac One digital banking went down for several hours this morning.
  • The bank said the outage was due to a “technical issue”.
Westpac customers have vented their frustration on social media after the bank’s digital services failed this morning, leaving people unable to pay bills or use some services.

Issues were reported about 8.30am. Nearly two hours later, Westpac said the matter was resolved.

“Westpac One has been restored. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience,” it said on its website and social media.

It had previously said Westpac One digital banking was unavailable “due to a technical issue”.

“We apologise for the inconvenience, our tech teams are looking into this with urgency.”

Westpac One was unavailable for both browser and app (iOS and Android) users.

However, the bank said card services and ATMs were unaffected and scheduled payments were working as normal.

The technical glitch left customers frustrated that they could not complete online transactions. At least one customer was unable to pay for petrol to get to work.

“A text would have been great so people aren’t stressing. I was literally trying to do a transfer but couldn’t get in,” one person said on Facebook.

Another said their daughter was trying to top up a Hop card but couldn’t.

“This happens at least once a week, I have bills to pay and can’t access my account!!!!!,” another said.

Others might be a little late for work: “Sucks Much! Can’t even transfer funds to Gas my Car this morning.”

A peak of 581 people had reported an outage on Downdetector.

Westpac had issues with its online banking services on March 18, March 20 and April 9, according to the incidents history on its website.

