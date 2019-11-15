On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The couple moved to Napier from Hong Kong in the early 1980s.
"I moved here myself in 1981 and was working in Hastings as a chef in an Asian restaurant but ended up moving back home for a few years, found a wife and started a family and then we all moved back here and started the business," Tom Chau said.
"Something we loved about the region was the art deco look and we didn't want to have something that was against it but that followed it and fitted into the style."
This support of art deco and its culture over the years has been a great help to the Chau's as they remained popular amongst tourists, and being one of the few art deco inspired eateries often recommended by local tourist organisations.
"Being one of the only art deco themed restaurants in Napier has come with a few of its own added bonuses over the years as we have had constant support from the Art Deco Trust and tour groups who have recommended us over the years," Tom Chau said.