Hospitality businesses in Hawke's Bay don't tend to stick around for 30 years.

Charlie's Art Deco Restaurant is one of the exceptions, owned and operated by Juju and Tom Chau since 1989.

"We are very proud to have been here for this long and have been an important part of Napier and what is here today," Tom Chau said as he celebrated the anniversary.

The restaurant has been a Napier staple over its time, despite being tucked away in its upstairs base on Emerson St.

