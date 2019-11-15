Hospitality businesses in Hawke's Bay don't tend to stick around for 30 years.

Charlie's Art Deco Restaurant is one of the exceptions, owned and operated by Juju and Tom Chau since 1989.

"We are very proud to have been here for this long and have been an important part of Napier and what is here today," Tom Chau said as he celebrated the anniversary.

The restaurant has been a Napier staple over its time, despite being tucked away in its upstairs base on Emerson St.

The couple moved to Napier from Hong Kong in the early 1980s.

"I moved here myself in 1981 and was working in Hastings as a chef in an Asian restaurant but ended up moving back home for a few years, found a wife and started a family and then we all moved back here and started the business," Tom Chau said.

"Something we loved about the region was the art deco look and we didn't want to have something that was against it but that followed it and fitted into the style."

This support of art deco and its culture over the years has been a great help to the Chau's as they remained popular amongst tourists, and being one of the few art deco inspired eateries often recommended by local tourist organisations.

"Being one of the only art deco themed restaurants in Napier has come with a few of its own added bonuses over the years as we have had constant support from the Art Deco Trust and tour groups who have recommended us over the years," Tom Chau said.

Juju and Tom Chau say they have fallen in love with the art deco theme of the city. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Over the years we have been working with the trust doing art deco events and weekends, it has only been in recent years that we have slowed up in doing it because the events just get far too busy."

They said that they have had to deal with the ups and downs of having the restaurant of in Napier's CBD but say they have enjoyed every moment of it.

"There have been times where it has been challenging, over the years we have downsized a little to make it work."

But Tom Chau said there was nothing but pride for being a part of the city and its hospitality for over 30 years.

And they say they've a few more years left in them before they move on.

"We have loved it here but we are nearing the time to retire and our children all live in Auckland so it will be great to spend more time with them," Tom Chau said.

"Maybe sometime in the future also we will be able to experience the Art Deco weekends first hand as well and not have to work."