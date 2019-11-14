A Qantas experimental flight to test the viability of extreme flying is due to take off from London tonight bound for Sydney where it's due to land nearly 20 hours later.

The brand new 787 Dreamliner will have about 50 passengers and crew on board for the non-stop flight which follows a New York-Sydney test flight last month.

The test flights are aimed at studying the effect on those on board. Scientists monitor crew and passengers for research into minimising jet lag for passengers and improving crew wellbeing.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce floated the option of redesigned aircraft cabins

